February 3, 2020

“Gumaa fi lafti hin dullooman” Kol. Gammachuu

Maaltu Adán Lake Nubaa? Kuno, warra germanis afan oromo bars issaan jira. An Oromo song by Ali Birra, which I sang on my tour in wilhelmshaven with all the plattschnacker. That’s all possible. Thank you! #Oromia #Oromo #Ethiopia #African #Ethiopian #oromiyaa #oromoculture #oromummaa #eastafrica #like #oromopeople #oromiacoffee #oromobeauty #africa #oromomusic #follow #habesha #borena #hararghe #woolerghe #Culture #Oromopride #photography #illubabor #shewa #borana #oromo #oromia #plattdeutsch #moin

Via: Yared Dibaba

 

