Grave Narratives_ CSIS

Grave Narratives

How can international actors achieve the balance between recognizing strides in economic performance and development while holding governments accountable for human rights abuses and regional interference? Judd Devermont is joined by Adotei Akwei (Amnesty International), Ida Sawyer (Human Rights Watch), and Michela Wrong (Author) to discuss how the Biden Administration, with its focus on democracy and human rights, should response to these challenges. Guests also cover alleged crimes against humanity by Eritrean troops in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region and Paul Rusesabagina’s forced disappearance and arrest.

Background Readings

