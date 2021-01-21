Good news!

East Shewa Zonal High Court of the State of Oromia has ruled against all charges brought against Mr. Lidetu Ayalew, a veteran opposition leader, and dismissed the case today.

Mr. Lidetu was initially charged with possession of an illegal weapon, but the court in its final decision today ruled out that the charge is unfounded for:

First, because the weapon was not found in any other illegally way and was provided to the defendant by the government body [police and the public prosecutor’s office].

Second, because the defendant was accused of possession of a firearm for which he was armed when he was a member of the Parliament several years before the new fire arms control proclamation was issued, the court acquitted him.

____

በኦሮሚያ ክልላዊ መንግሥት የምስራቅ ሸዋ ዞን ከፍተኛ ፍርድ ቤት ታሪክ ሰራ!

አቶ ልደቱ ህገወጥ መሳሪያ ይዞ መገኘት በሚል ተከሰው እንደነበረ ይታወሳል ሆኖም ዛሬ በነበራቸው የመጨረሻ የውሳኔ ሂደት ፍ/ቤቱ በሚከተሉት ምክንያቶች:-

1ኛ መሳሪያው በሌላ ህገ ወጥ መንገድ ያልተገኘና የመንግስት ንብረት ስለመሆኑ በፖሊስም በአቃቢ ህግም ማስረጃ የተረጋገጠ በመሆኑ፤

2ተኛ ተከሳሹ የተከሱበት ህግ መሳሪያውን የታጠቁት ያለፈቃድ መሳሪያ ይዞ መገኘት ወንጀል መሆኑን የሚደነግገው አዲሱ አዋጅ ከመውጣቱ ከብዙ አመታት በፊት እና የፓርማላማ አባል በነበሩበት ወቅት መሆኑ ስለተረጋገጠ

ክሱ ውድቅ ተደርጎ ፍርድ ቤቱ በነፃ አሰናብቷቸዋል፡፡ ___