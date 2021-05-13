Good Lesson!
Major General Zewdu Kiros has joined the struggle by refusing to work with a group that declared war on my people.
This decision will teach a lesson to others especially the Oromo military officers who are killing their own people by being the right hand of the system.
Baga Gammaddan!! Baga Gammanne!!
Irreef gachaani ummata oromoo WBOn Giddu galaa OROMIYAA Kaaba lixa shaggar funyaan finfinnee jalaatii toftalee waraana garagar,siyaasa fi kan biroon leenjisaa kan turee guyyaa har’a jechuun 13/05/2021 Eebbisiisee jiraa.osoo mortuun mortuu hortuun hortii jedhee oromoon.WBOn gurmuu darachaa jirta;,uummanni oromoo fi Eebbifamtoonni guyyaa har’a Baga Gammaddan Bagaa ittin isiin ga’ee jechaa warreen har’a irbuu ykn waadaa seenuun WBOti daramtaniis waadaa keessaan eeguun ykn tiksuun akka riqicha bilisummaa taatan Gamanumaan Isinii dhaamna.
Baga Gammaddan!!!!
