Godinni walloo Magaalaan Sanbatee Harka Gooticha Waraana Bilisummaa Oromootti Galtee Alaabaa ishee mirmirsitee Jirti. The coalition forces of OLA and TDF have moved from Kamise town. Shawa Robe where a strong war is going on.

An area where the war is going on is in Addis and it is 260 km north.

Addis sababa is being attacked by the airplanes of Qumaadi and the owner is not mentioned.