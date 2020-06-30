Godina addaa Finfinnee Buraayyuu.. eessaa deemta ammaa nafxanyaa maarsii eee

Hachalu would have said, “Calm down my people”

EP: ተረጋጉ። የሀቻሉ ገዳዮች ሃሳብን አታሳኩ።

30 June 2020 – (EP) Ethiopia has blocked internet access after protests broke out in response to the murder of popular singer and Oromo rights activist Hachalu Hundessa, who was shot dead last night in Addis Ababa.

There are widespread protests in Addis Ababa and parts of Oromia region today following the death of singer.

Worryingly, there are reports of gunshots heard around the national palace.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is advising British nationals to avoid any large crowds.

The British government wrote on its official website, “There are widespread protests in Addis Ababa and parts of Oromia region on 30 June following the death of singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa. Internet connections are also not functioning in many areas. Roads may be closed at short notice. In the past, some such protests have turned violent. At this time you should only travel if absolutely necessary and are reminded to avoid any large crowds.”

