GNN Haqa Haqanqaalame’ Dokumentary gabaabaa shira cufamuu Rizoortii Soodaree duuba jiru irratti xeeyyeeffatu.

Introducing to you one of the Gifted, Skilled and Talented Oromia’s Scientist Son Samuel Merga Negera

———-

“International Advisors, Engineer Samuel N. Merga the CEO & President of African Space Research Organization, Finfine International Space Education Center, NASA Rover Challenge Ethiopia, & African Intelligence Security Agency,.

Oxford Aerospace Academy Uk, The board of Director from Ethiopia.

He lives in Finfinne, Oromia, where he was born 24 years ago.

He has been awarded,

1.Trophy Through Martial Arts, (inside Ethiopia) Oct, 2010

2.Trophy & Certificates Through Painting Art,

(inside Ethiopia) June, 5/2013

3.Trophy Through Robotics Competitions, (Inside Ethiopia) 2013-14

4.Trophy & Certificate Through workshop & Competition, Satellite building, Rocket building, Security Defense, & Cyber Security(India) July, 2018

5. Award of Doctorate Through Innovation of excellence of the year. (Mexico) Oct 2019

6. Award of Scientist through Basic of Public Private Partnership & Award through Strategies for personal growth and development from YALINETWORK

Achievements in various robotic, satellite building, rocket Engineering, cybersecurity,& Security Defense etc… fields.

Samuel Merga’s future plan is to grow up Africa through Technology and Security, create robots for human assistance.

He has already made robots, Rockets, Security Drone, Satellite remote Sensing, etc…

Samuel’s future goal is to become a Model of internationally representing all Africa through Technology and Security…

He’s also opened the first Institute from Africa, in Ethiopia, it’s

African Space Research Organization, Finfine International Space Education Center, and also a security department (AISA) African Intelligence Agency.

He’s been well recognized by the former US Congressional Candidate Mr.Ted Alemayhu, Aba Dula Dr. Dinku Deyasa CEO, Founder of Rift Valley University, Sodere Resort etc…, Eng. Eyob Hika Vice president of ASRO, Also the dean of RVU Mr. Fikadu Ashenafi & Wasie Seattle, Who’s been very supportive and working hard to meet the needs of Samuel Merga.

In the year 2011 G.C. He had visited NASA were he was given a chance of a full scholarship to study and work, but he refused and wanted to open a space Education School in Ethiopia. NASA was happy and invited him for a competition at NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge which was held in India in 2016.

Also in 2019 he was having competition in London

In this competition, he is not only represented Ethiopia but the whole of Africa.

Samuel has stood the 1st African from Ethiopia and as a result, they’ve made him President of NASA Rover Challenge of Ethiopia.

Samuel Merga since 2016 to 2018 he was working inside Col John C. Robinson American Center its under U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa Ethiopia he was working by voluntary for 2 years because of he is teaching a students who have the talent but those who dont get the opportunity that’s why.

In addition, he thanks to Aba Dula Mr.Dinku Deyasa, Owner at Rift valley’s University & Nafyad School, who stand with this young Man sponsored his trip with students from Nafyad School & Photon International Space Education Center in collaboration with African Space Research Organization, and Jet Aerospace in India, where they did a 2th-month workshop on Security quadcopter Technology, Satellite building, Rocket Engineering, and remote sensing, Cyber Security. “

Via: Fiixaa Mootii