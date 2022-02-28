Getachew Reda – Sahal Hotel Jigjiga – Another Amhara SF officer sacked  Ethiopian Orthodox Church

February 28, 2022

Getachew Reda – Sahal Hotel Jigjiga – Another Amhara SF officer sacked  Ethiopian Orthodox Church

Ethiopia: General Jula Getachew Reda  TDF Generals – Half of Tigray population could perish – 

Sudan

Another officer who is part of the special army of #Amhara has been fired from his position.
Colonel Biset, deputy head of ASF fired. Some weeks ago, the head of ASF, Senior Guuto Tefera Mamo was fired from the position like this, who has been accusing the Federal Government of Ethiopia of working on the ASF.
Nj. Ogaadenia media

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.