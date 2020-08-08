GERD: Craig Burkhardt picked to get Abiy back in Trump’s good books

With negotiations with Egypt on the Ethiopian mega-dam GERD at a gridlock, Abiy Ahmed Ali is hoping to win over Cairo’s ally, Donald Trump.

Addis Ababa’s ambassador to Washington, Fitsum Arega Gebrekidan, has chosen a staunch Republican to promote Ethiopia’s position on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Craig Burkhardt, the lawyer in charge of defending the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s unwavering view that the GERD is to be filled with or without Egypt’s consent, is a loyal supporter of US President Donald Trump. He previously chaired the Republican National Lawyers Association and advised Trump’s campaign team ahead of the 2016 elections.