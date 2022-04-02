Galaa Galaasaa! Alaabaa jireenya isaa guutuu ittiin ibsamee jiraate illee lagataniinii kanaan maranii geggeessan.

Galaa Galaasaa

So sad! Alaabaa jireenya isaa guutuu ittiin ibsamee jiraate illee lagataniinii kanaan maranii geggeessan.

Keenya kun baasuma! Warri lubbuun jiru kanarraa waa barataa laata?

Hundumaafuu, Yaa Rabbi galgala keenya tolchi jedhaa kadhadhaa!

The brother of Aboma Mitiku; Kode Nadhi Gamada. The heroes of Oromo yesterday and the trust of Jal Buruso Boru and Abba Gada. The gala was on his hand, it was spilled by the passerby and reached generation. Yes he was a hero; and he is a hero who gave.

Among the millions of oppressed children, the small ones like this getting a modern education list, they were one of the historical university. Some of their generation went abroad and went back to their country because of their strength. Macca and Tulama church movement has made them together. He gave the spirit of unity and unity. Haile Mariam Gemeda and Tadesse Birru learnt the heroism of Haile Mary. Politics of Baro Tumsa and Gutama Hawassfayitu is full of their mind.

Leaders or leaders who show the meaning of unity, not by words, but by actions they had a future. You are not saying that you are for the sake of them.

Dr. Haile Fida did not condemn because he is not in his political party. They agreed and discussed on something that will make them do. Abura Haile Fida Qube Afaan Oromo without mentioning its name and role, they started writing and teaching their party in ABO. They are truly heroes; they are real heroes and scholars. Example of unity and Oromoism.

Being born in a big family of Galasa Dilbo, learning modern education and having leadership seat was not a big deal for him. Tesosas, education and respect added to the Oromo struggle.

From Nekemte to Somale, from Somalia to America, from Europe to Kenya, from Kenya, he worked with honesty. Although his record of history teaches many examples, here is one of them.

Mr. Galasa Dilbo Golja, he is a good manners. I don’t talk too much; see me there is no evidence with him. Even those who hurt him while he was struggling with him, let him not see evil eye, he convinced his enemy to kill him, he know who demonstrated for freedom struggle.

When the former founders of ABO went to Somalia for aid of weapons, they were given trust in Galasa. Trust was not an easy belief. Those heroes made Martu Galasa talk in one place. Maybe the promise of that day is “We may die, we may return.” But until ABO has land, you and your friends have our hands” is it? Even though I don’t know his words directly, but the one who was told to Galasa, “if we don’t come back, please this people” they have said that there is something that says.

Oromo hero Aboma Mitiku is a childhood friend of Galasa Dilbo. They play together, they grow old together. Among the heroes of Shinnigga who gave their life for the unity of Oromo, the Christian is the son of teacher Mitikku. For Galasa but it wasn’t only one person. It’s the struggle, love and childhood friend.

Galasa is not eaten by Oromo heroes. When all the leaders of OLF are finished, if the news is heard, he understands that the Oromo struggle camp will be destroyed first. And that is why he kept the case secret. I kept this issue hidden for over a year. After the camp of Oromo struggle was built in the west and central, talking about the end of April 15, he ignored the participation.

Not just this. During the time ABO announced that he was removed from the transitional government, but Galasa refused and stood in front of him. The heroes of Oromo and the people of Hararge and Bale with thousands of Woyane. He made a fight, he stood before Woyane for long time. The Oromo Liberation Army has the power to fight and have the power to fight with weapons, that year became the headline of the news media.

Even though his stand says we will win by fighting, Shabiya and Eritrea have attacked Hararge with the help of America. Because of that war many Oromo children died. Galasa also decided to go back to save the life of his people. And he did this too. The people of Hararge and Bale, the people of love and light, saved the life of Galaasa, passed a big gala for the generation. He gave his life, he killed his self and his soul and bones have crossed the border of Galasa.

Galasa still has a gala. The sea that is not broken. Because he was shot in Hararge war, he was getting treatment. But that bullet died with him even today. Galasa is remembering all those who gave their lives to finish the trust of his wilies, and the people and members of Oromo Liberation Army, who believed in him and gave their lives to save his life.

In Eritrea and Kenya, many diaspora who fled the country in the name of Oromo struggle are insulted saying “sold Oromo struggle” and nowadays people are ignored by talking about profit without a reason, this hero is great. Patient, patient, patient, but now he is tired and tired.

Since Mr. Gelasa left the country during the time of transition, he didn’t sleep on bed. They sleep on the floor after they leave. You don’t eat food; you feed the dry things. Even if they are married they don’t have children; they live defeating their feelings. They jump out of sleep in the middle of the night; they cry remembering the old struggle. Those who sacrificed their lives in the desert of East Balefu Gararge will be restless. Even for one day, there were no tears; and there was no breath of the righteous. When they are angry their heart will beat them up. They are sad, they are sad. Yes they do get a little bit.

Mr. Galasa Dilbo has special love for Oromo people. Especially those who give life to Hararge and Bale. “Not only where I struggled, but also where I learned struggle” means calling these places. It is beautiful when the elders of Hararge and Bale speak about his heroism, nationalism, Mr. Galasasas. And of course they have seen it.

What I know very closely is that when they passed away, when the elders send representatives to Bale and Hararge ask for their health. “Come and live here” they have been difficult.

Not only this; “you live now you live for us, after now live for yourself. They said “we will marry your wife” and they have taken out old age. But Galasa didn’t say yes. Even though they are happy for their respect and love, accepting that order seems like eating heroes’ trust. I don’t mean to say no. Representing the people they love, they are competing in private and entered the house of assembly This is their stand; love for the people they elected.

The truth of God is the one who sees; God will expose. Mr. Gelasa Dilbo was sacrificed and couldn’t find a car to be taken to hospital, for more than two hours he couldn’t reach ambulance but at the end he died while he was like this. This is a secret for others; but for Oromo it is shameful. He left a good life for us, he carried a bullet in his heart, while he lost respect and what he deserves to be treated for not knowing the price, he is dying for the heroes of today and tomorrow.

However, it is a generation to talk about profit without reason, let us know gratitude. Let’s give thanks to the man. They are tired of us, the tongue that we insult them today has paid a price to speak Afan Oromo. They are called hero by showing us what they can. But we are becoming heroes to criticize those who did wrong without working. If I get the permission of my family and friends, I will study the history of Mr. Galasa Dilbo carefully.

May God rest your soul in heaven. Let the rain fill your hole.

