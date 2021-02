GADDA SUUKANNEESSAA!!Harargeetti Dirqiin Deeggarsa Abiyyiif hiriira bahaa jedhanii nama keenya balaa Konkolaataatiin fixan

Inspector Tollossa Goshu, head of the communication division of the zone, told state news agency ENA that the accident happened in Dhusee Kebele at 11:30 AM local time when an Isuzu truck en route to Chelenko town overturned. All the 36 victims were killed on impact and their bodies were delivered to their families, he said. Those who are injured in the accident are currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Deder and Chelenko as well as in Dire Dawa city, Dir Chora hospital.