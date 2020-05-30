Oduu Aagaa

Gaazexeessaa Dasu Dula, Mohammed Hassen Wako fi Bilisummaa Araarsaa nagaan mana hidhaarraa hiikamanii jiru. Baga nagaan harka diinaatii nuuf baatan jaallan keenyaa!

Good news!

Sources have it that #ONN journalists and activists who had been detained for months have been released today. Desu Dula, Mohammod Hassen Wako and Bilisumma Ararsa were in custody even after the court ordered their release on 31 March.#Oromia #Ethiopia

— Girma Gutema℠ (@Abbaacabsa) May 30, 2020