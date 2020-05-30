Gaazexeessaa Dasu Dula, Mohammed Hassen Wako fi Bilisummaa Araarsaa nagaan mana hidhaarraa hiikamanii jiru.

May 30, 2020

Oduu Aagaa

Gaazexeessaa Dasu Dula, Mohammed Hassen Wako fi Bilisummaa Araarsaa nagaan mana hidhaarraa hiikamanii jiru. Baga nagaan harka diinaatii nuuf baatan jaallan keenyaa!


TVOMT/ONN:Qophii Gombisaa ogeeyyii,wareegama J/Nohammad Amiin Ilaalchiisee gaaffiif deebii gabaabdu

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.