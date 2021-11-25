Gaaga’ama Siyaasa Itoophiyaa Karaa Nagaa Akka Furamuuf Yaada Furmaataa Kan Koongireesiin Federalawaa Oromoo Dhiyeesse
Ibsa keenya Dhiyeenya kana Onkoloolessa 15/2014 ALI ba’een “gaaga’amni siyaasa biyya kanaa hiikamuu kan danda’u marii biyyalessaa haqa qabeesssa, dhugaa fi hundumaa hirmaachise qofaani” jedhu yaadachaa, dhaabni keenya Koongireesiin Federalawaa Oromoo (KFO)n biyyaatiin qaraqara diigamuutti dhiibamaa jirachuu ishiitiin siyaasa balleessii adeemsa balaafamaa irra jirturraa akka deebitu irra deddebinee paartii biyya bulchuu fi hooggantoota isa kadhachaa turruullee, paartiin aangoo biyya bulchuu harkaa qabu adeemsa kana sirreessuuf tarkanfii qabatamaa fi kutannoo qabu fudhachuu dadhabuu isaatiin biyyi keenya haala yaaddeessaa irratti waan argamtuuf, har’as dirqama lammummaa qabnuun yaada furmaata filannoo nagaa qabxiilee armaan gadii kana dhiyeesineerra.
Biyyi keenya waggoottan digdamii torbaaf bittaa abba hirrummaa paartii tokkoon booda keessumaa bara 2010 ALI, Mummichi Ministeeraa Dr. Abiyyi Ahimaad erga aangoo qabaatanii eegalee uummatoonni Itoophiyaa walii galaan, keessumaamoo uummanni Orommoo addaan marii biyyaalessaa haqa qabeessii, dhugaa fi amanuamuuummaan taasifamuun ce’umsi milka’aa gara dimokiraasii ni ta’a jedhee abdii horatee ture. Biyyaattiniis ce’umsa gara nagaa itti fufinsa qabuu, sirna bulchiinsa dimookiraatawaa, guddina dinagdee amansiisaa fi hiika qabeessaatti tarkaanfattu gochuun lammilee miliyoonotaan lakka’amaan hiyyummaa keessa baasuu danda’a jedhame, kan abdii godhatame karaan mootummaa haaraa yaadames warri aangoo qabate gaggaaba aangoo ol’aanaa horachuurraan kan ka’e abdiin lammilee miliyoonaan lakka’amu hawwii bilisummaa fi dimookiraasummaa biyyatti yaadaa turanii coolaguu fi carraan adeemsa ce’umsa gara dimookiraasii dhugaatti taasifamu gufachisuun, ariitiidhaan gara fedhii sirni bittaa paartii tokkoo hundeessuu fi milkeessuutti socho’ame.
Dhaabni keenya KFOn, carraa argate hundaatti fayyadamuun paartii aangoo mootummaa harkaa qabu wajjiin wal gargaaree adeemsa ce’umsaa milkeesuuf hojimaata /kallatti siyaasaa wiixineera. Paartiin aangoo siyaasaa harkaa qabu karaa sirrii akka deemu gargaaruuf carraaqqiin nuti goone, hooggantoonni, dabballoonni, miseenson, deeggartoonni fi leelliftoonni keenya duuchaan/jumlaan hidhamuu, maatii isaanii gatanii arii’aman gochuu fi yaadi paartii aangoo mootummaa harkaa qabu irraa addaa ta’e tarkaanfachiisuu isaanii qofaan haala sukkaanneess ta’een uleen dhaanamuu fi rasaasaan reebamanii akka ajjeefaman taasifameera. Paartiin aangoo mootummaa harkaa qabu karaa qabate dhiisuuf fedhii dhabuu isaarraa kan ka’e tattaffiin keenya osoo galma hin ga’iin hafe.
Haala nama gaddisiisuun carraaqqii nageenyaa taasisaa turre hunda deebii faallaa kennuu mootummaatiin, KFOn filannoo milkii dhabeessaa bara 2013//14 adeemsifamee keessa akka ba’u dirqisiisuu dabalatee biiroo keenya guuttummaa biyyaatti keessaa biirolee sadiin/3 ala akka cufamu isaatiin durumaa Itiyoophiyaas ta’ee biyyoota Afirikaa birootti akkuma barame sagalee ummaataa ukkamsuun duudhaa %99 ykn %100 mo’adheera jedhamutti nu deebisaniiru. Kanaas ta’ee har’a Itiyoophiyaan haala baay’ee yaaddeessaa fi daandii qaxxamuraa irraatti akka argamtu taatee ti. Guutuummaa Biyyatti keessaatti waraanni lubbuu namoota kumaa kurnaaniin galaafatee fi jireenyaa lammilee miliyoonotaan lakka’amu rakkinaaf saaxilee, garuumoo dhaabamsifamuun kan danda’amnetu adeemsifamaa jira. Seenaa biyya keenyaa keessatti kan yeroo kamuu caala waraannii kan adeemsifaamaa jiru garee hidhaataniin qofaan osoo hin taane waraanaaf leenjii ga’aa fi beekumsa waraanaa kamillee osoo hin qabaatiin ykn seeroota waranaa idil-addunyaa hubannoo warra hin qabne lammilee nagaa/sivilii hirmaattootaa waraana sodaachisaa kanaa ta’aniiru.
Dhaabni keenya KFOn, biyyattiit dhangaluun dhiigaa fi dhumni isaa maalta’uu akka danda’u tilmaamuun yeroo hin danda’amne kanarra dhaabbannee, waraannii kamuu barbaadeessaa fi balleessaa ta’uu akka danda’u erga xinxallee booda, uummanni keenya walii walii isaa fixuurraa, biyya keenya balaa diigamuarraa baraaruuf, akkasumas kutaa/qaxanaa naannoo keenyaa hunkuramuurraa oolchuun akka danda’amuuf tarkaanfileen kanatti aananii jiran akka fudhataman waamicha dhiyeesina.
1. Mootummaa yeroo hatattamaa hoggansa nam-tokko qaamoota dhimmi ilaallatu hundaan fudhatama qabuun turtii ji’oota sadii hanga ji’a ja’aa keessaatti biyya tasgabbeessuu fi hojimaata kallattii siyaasaa kan qopheessu akka ijaaramu haata’u.
2. Jeequmsaa fi jechoota jibba uuman hundumaa dhaabuudhaan warra bela’an nyaata dhiyeessu, warra dhukkubsan akka yaalaman gochuu, buqqaatoota gara qe’ee isaaniitti deebisuufis ta’ee gargaarsi barbaachisaa bakka hunda ga’uu akka danda’uuf qaamonni hidhatanii wal falmaa jiran hattaataman dhukaasa haadhaban.
3. Namoota sababaa siyaasaan manneen hidhaa fi bakka adda addatti ugguramanii jiran hunduu hatattamaan akka gadhiifaman.
4. Qaamonni dhiimmi kallattiin ilaallatu kan itti hirmaaatan mootummaa ce’umsaa hanga ji’a 18 turu ijaaramee mariin akka eegalamu gochuu. Mariin kunis qaamoota dhimmi ilaallatu hundumaa hirmaachisu qaba.
5. Mootummaan ce’umsaa hundumaa hirmaachisuu kun chaartera ce’umsaa ni mirkaneessaa; bu’uuraalee misoomaa sababaa waraanaatiin manca’an ni suphaa, dinagdee tasgabbeessuu fi akkasuma carraa egeree biyyatti ilaalchisee milkaa’ina marii biyyaalessaatiif tarkaanfii barbaachusaa ta’e ni fudhata. Mootummaan ce’umsaa kunis filannoo bilisaa, haqa qabeessaa fi amanamaa ta’e raawwachudhaan aangoon isaa dhumata.
6. Walitti bu’insi biyya keenyaatti adeema jiruun dinagdeen biyya keenyaa manca’uurra darbee lammiiwwan miliyoonaan lakka’aman beelaa rakkoo haamaaf waan saaxileef, hawaasni idila addunyaa, mootummaa ce’umsaa kanaaf deeggarsa dinagdee, dippilomasii fi meeshaalee gochuudhaan tumsa barbaachisu nigodha.
Xumurarraatti, lammileen Itoophiyaa martinuu, hawaasni idila addunyaa fi gareewwan falmiirra jiran nageenyaafi tasgabbii uumun biyyi keenyaa balaa diigamuurraa akka haftu waamicha KFOn godhaa jiru kana hojiirraa oolmaa isaaf akka tumsa gootan yaadachiifna. Haaluma kanaan Koongireesiin Federalawaa Oromoo (KFO)n biyyaa kana baruuruf yaada furmaata dhugaa fi amanamaa t’ee dhiyaatuuf yeroo kamuu deeggarsa qabnu ni ibsina.
Koongireesii Federalawaa Oromoo (KFO)
Finfinnee: Sadaasa 15/2014
የኢትዮጵያን ወቅታዊ ቀውስ በሰላማዊ መንገድ ለመፍታት የቀረበ የመፍትኼ ሀሳብ
ከኦሮሞ ፌደራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌኮ)
በቅርቡ ጥቅምት 15/2014 ዓም የሀገሪቱን የፖለቲካ ቀውስ ሊፈታ የሚችለው “ሐቀኛ፣ እውነተኛ እና ሁሉን ያካተተ ብሔራዊ ውይይት ብቻ ነው” ያለውን መግለጫችንን እያስታወስን፤ ፓርቲያችን፤ የኦሮሞ ፌደራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌኮ) አገሪቱን ወደ መበታተን አፋፍ እየገፋ ካለው የጥፋትና አደገኛ የፖለቲካ መስመር እንዲመለሱ ለገዥው ፓርቲና አመራሮቹ በተደጋጋሚ ሲጠይቅና ሲማጸን የቆየ ቢሆንም፤ ገዥው ፓርቲ ግን ይህንን አካሄድ ለማረም ድፍረት ያለው ተጨባጭ አዎንታዊ እርምጃ ለመውሰድ ባለመቻሉ ሀገራችን አደገኛ ሁኔታ ላይ ስለምትገኝ፤ ዛሬም ባለብን የዜግነት ኃላፊነት መሠረት ከታች የተመለከቱ ሰላማዊ የመፍትኼ ነጥቦችን የያዘ አማራጭ አቅርበናል።
ከ27 ዓመታት የአንድ ፓርቲ አምባገነናዊ አገዛዝ በኋላ፤ በተለይ እ.ኤ.አ. ከ2010 ዓም ጠቅላይ ሚኒስትር አብይ አህመድ ስልጣን ከያዙ ጀምሮ ኢትዮጵያውያን በአጠቃላይ እና የኦሮሞ ሕዝብ በተለይ በታማኝነት እና በእውነተኛ ሀገራዊ ውይይት ስኬታማ የዲሞክራሲ ሽግግር ይደረጋል በማለት ተስፋ ሰንቀው ነበር። ሀገሪቱን ወደ ዘላቂ ሰላም፣ ዲሞክራሲያዊ አስተዳደር እና ትርጉም ያለው የኢኮኖሚ ልማት እንድታመራ ያደርጋል፤ በሚሊዮን የሚቆጠሩ ዜጎቻችንንም ከድህነት ለማውጣት ያስችላል ብለን ያሰብነው መንገድ አዲሱ መንግስትም ለሥልጣን ካለው ጉጉት የተነሳ በመጨናጎሉ፤ ነጻነትንና ዲሞክራሲን ሲመኙ የነበሩ በሚሊዮን የሚቆጠሩ ሕዝቦችን ተስፋ በመናድ ለእውነተኛ ዲሞክራሲያዊ ለውጥ የሚደረገውን ጉዞ ዕድል የሚያባክን የአንድ ፓርቲ አገዛዝ የመመስረት ፍላጎቱን ለማሳካት በፍጥነት ተንቀሳቅሷል።
ፓርቲያችን ኦፌኮ፤ ያገኘውን አጋጣሚ ሁሉ በመጠቀም ከገዥው ፓርቲ ጋር በመተባበር ለሽግግሩ ሂደት የጋራ ፍኖተ ካርታ ቀይሷል። ገዢው ፓርቲ በትክክለኛ መንገድ እንዲሄድ ለማገዝ ያደረግነው ጥረት በአባሎቻችን በጅምላ መታሰር፣ ቤተሰቦቻቸውን ጥለው እንዲሰደዱ በማድረግ እና ከገዥው ፓርቲ የተለየ ሐሳብ በማራመዳቸው ብቻ አባሎቻችን በዱላ እንዲደበደቡ፣ በጥይት ተደብድበው እንዲሞቱ በመደረጋቸውና ገዥው ፓርቲም የያዘውን መንገድ ለማለዘብ ባለመስማማቱ አልተሳካም።
በሚያሳዝን ሁኔታ፣ መንግስት ለሰላማዊ ጥረታችን ሁሉ ከሰጠው አሉታዊ ምላሽ የተነሳ ኦፌኮን በ2013/14 ከነበረው ያልተሳካ ምርጫ እንዲወጣ ከማስገደድ በተጨማሪ በመላው አገሪቱ የሚገኙ የፓርቲያችንን ጽ/ቤቶች ከሦስት በስተቀር እንዲዘጉ በማድረጉ፤ ቀደም ሲል በኢትዮጵያም ሆነ በሌሎች የአፍሪካ አገሮች ውስጥ ወደ ተለመደው “99% ወይም 100 በመቶ ድምፅ አሸንፌአለሁ” ወደሚል ወግ መልሶናል። በመሆኑም፤ ዛሬ ኢትዮጵያ እጅግ አሳሳቢ በሆነ መስቀለኛ መንገድ ላይ እንዲትገኝ አድርጓታል። በአስር ሺዎች የሚቆጠሩ ሰዎችን ህይወት የበላ እና በአስር ሚሊዮኖች የሚቆጠሩ ሰቆቃዎችን እያመጣ ነገር ግን ሊወገድ የሚችል ጦርነት በመላ አገሪቱ እየተካሄደ ነው። በአገራችን ታሪክ ከመቼውም ጊዜ በበለጠ ጦርነቱ የሚካሄደው በታጠቁ አንጃዎች ብቻ ሳይሆን ለጦርነት ምንም ዓይነት ትክክለኛ ስልጠና የሌላቸው ወይም ስለጦርነት ምንም አለም አቀፍ ሕግጋት ዕውቀት የሌላቸው ተራ ዜጎችም የአስፈሪው ጦርነት ተዋናዮች ሆነዋል።
ፓርቲያችን በሀገሪቱ እየተካሄደ ያለውን የደም መፋሰስ እና መጨረሻው ምን ሊሆን እንደሚችል መተንበይ በማይቻልበት ጊዜ ላይ ሆነን፤ ጦርነቱ ሁሉን አቀፍና አጥፊ ሊሆን እንደሚችል ከገመገመ በኋላ፤ ሕዝባችንን እርስ በርስ ከማፋጀት፣ አገራችንን ከመበታተን አደጋ ለመታደግ እንዲሁም መላውን ቀጣና ከትርምስ ለመታደግ ይቻል ዘንድ ከታች የተመለከቱትን እርምጃዎች እንዲወስዱ ጥሪ ያቀርባል።
1. በዋና ዋና ባለድርሻ አካላት ተቀባይነት ባለው ግለሰብ የሚመራና ከሦስት እስከ ስድስት ወራት ጊዜ ሥልጣን ላይ ቆይቶ ሕግና ስርዓትን የማስጠበቅ ሥራ የሚሰራና የጋራ ፍኖተ ካርታ የሚቀርፅ አመቻች ጊዜያዊ መንግስት በአስቸኳይ እንዲቋቋም እንጠይቃለን።
2. ሁሉንም ዓይነት ሁከት እና የጥላቻ ንግግርን ሙሉ በሙሉ ውድቅ በማድረግ፤ የተራቡት እንዲመገቡ፣ የታመሙት እንዲታከሙ፣ የተፈናቀሉት ወደየቤታቸው እንዲመለሱ እና አስፈላጊ አገልግሎቶችን ወደ ሁሉም አካባቢዎች ለማደረስና ያልተገደበ ሰብአዊ አቅርቦትን ለማቅረብ እንዲቻል ተፋላሚ ወገኖች ሁሉ በአስቸኳይ ጦርነትን ማቆም አለባቸው።
3. በተለያዩ እስር ቤቶች እና ማቆያ ቦታዎች የታሰሩ የፖለቲካ እስረኞች ሁሉ በአስቸኳይ መፈታት አለባቸው።
4. ለ18 ወራት የሚቆይ ጊዜያዊ አስተዳደር ሁሉም ዋና ዋና አካላት የሚሳተፉበት ሁሉን አቀፍ የሽግግር መንግስት በማቋቋም ድርድር ይጀምራሉ። ማንኛውም ባለድርሻ አካል ከዚህ ድርድር መገለል የለበትም።
5. ሁሉን ያሳተፈው የሽግግር መንግሥት የሽግግር ቻርተርን ያፀድቃል፣ ከጦርነት በኋላ መልሶ ግንባታ፣ ኢኮኖሚያዊ ማረጋጋት እና ማገገሚያ እንዲሁም የኢትዮጵያን የወደፊት ዕጣ ፈንታ ለመወሰን ብሔራዊ የውይይት ሂደቶችን ለማጠናቀቅ አስፈላጊ እርምጃዎችን ይወስዳል። ጊዜያዊ አስተዳደሩ “ነፃ፣ ፍትሃዊ እና ተአማኒ” ምርጫን በማዘጋጀት ስልጣኑ ያበቃል።
6. እየተካሄደ ያለው የእርስ በርስ ጦርነት የሀገራችንን ኢኮኖሚ ስላወደመ እና በሚሊዮኖች የሚቆጠሩ ዜጎችን ለረሃብ እያጋለጠ በመሆኑ የዓለም ማህበረሰብ ለአዲሱ የሽግግር ሂደት ዲፕሎማሲያዊ፣ የገንዘብ እና የቁሳቁስ ድጋፍ በማድረግ አዲሱን የሽግግር ዝግጅት እንዲደግፍ እንጠይቃለን።
በማጠቃለያም፤ ኦፌኮ መላው ኢትዮጵያውያን፣ አለም አቀፉ ማህበረሰብ እና ተፋላሚ ወገኖች ድምፃችንን ሰምተው ዘላቂ ሰላምና መረጋጋትን በማስፈን ሀገራችንን ከብተና ለመታደግ እንዲተባበሩ ያሳስባል። በዚህ ረገድ፤ የኦሮሞ ፌደራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌኮ) ኢትዮጵያን ለመታደግ የሚረዳ ማንኛውንም እውነተኛ እና ታማኝ የፖለቲካ መፍትሄ እንደሚደግፍ በጽኑ ይገልፃል።
የኦሮሞ ፌደራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌኮ)
ፊንፊኔ/አዲስ አበባ፡ ህዳር 15/2014
Proposal for a Peaceful Resolution on the Current Ethiopian Crisis
The Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC)
Recalling the recent press release “Only Honest, Genuine, and All-inclusive National Dialogue Can Solve the Country’s Political Crisis” announced on 25 October 2021, and even beyond the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) has been repeatedly called for and appealed to the current ruling party and its leaders to change course from the present perilous road to destruction and the political dead-end thereof, which has pushed the country to brink of a potential disintegration. For the ruling party and its leaders are not bold enough to take concrete positive measures dangers are looming on the land of Ethiopia. To tackle the imminent danger, we hereby again strongly reiterate that peaceful resolution is a panacea for the current Ethiopian crises.
Starting from the assumption of power by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2018 after 27 years of a one-party authoritarian rule, Ethiopians in general and the Oromo people in particular, have become hopeful for a successful democratic transition through honest and genuine national dialogue that can lead the country to durable peace, democratic governance and meaningful economic development, which in turn could pull millions of our citizens out of poverty. However, the incumbent government quickly moved to fulfill its ambition of a one-party rule that squandered the opportunity for a real democratic transformation, dashing the hopes of millions of people who were dreaming for freedom and democracy.
Our party, OFC used every opportunity to cooperate with the ruling party to draw a common road map for smooth transition. Our effort to help the ruling party move in the right track has become to the risking of the safety of our members who have been imprisoned in mass, forced to flee from their loved ones, beaten, and even shot dead just for disagreeing with the path the government has chosen.
Sadly, the government’s response to all our peaceful plea was the closure of almost all our party offices across the country, except just three, in addition to forcing the OFC out of the 2021 ill-designed elections hosted by illegitimate election processes that resulted in the usual, “I won 99% or 100% of the vote” tradition we experienced from Ethiopia’s past dictators or elsewhere in Africa. Consequently, today, Ethiopia is at a critical crossroad of uncertainty, which forced us to forward the below points as an alternative for solution. For sure an avoidable war is raging all over the country consuming the lives of tens of thousands and bringing misery for tens of millions. And, more than ever before in our country’s history, the war is not limited to armed factions, but also ordinary citizens with no real training for war or have no knowledge of international rules of engagements in war have become active actors of the horror.
After assessing the on-going blood bath in the country and the potential for a war of all against all whose end-result cannot be predicted, our party is calling for the following steps to immediately be taken to salvage our people from civil war, our country from disintegration and the entire region from potential destabilization.
1. We call for the immediate establishment of an interim government chaired by an individual accepted by major stakeholders that will serve for a period of 3-6 months with a mandate to maintain law and order, undertake the charting of a common roadmap and facilitate the national dialogue processes.
2. We urge all warring parties to negotiate for a ceasefire immediately. An end to hostilities including providing unfettered humanitarian access to feed the starving, tend to the sick, permit the displaced to return to their homes, and restore essential services to all areas. This will include a total repudiation of all incitements to violence and hate speech in all forms.
3. All political prisoners held at various prisons and detention centers must be released immediately.
4. During the mandate of the interim administration, all parties will begin negotiations on the formation of an all-inclusive transitional government that shall last for 18 months. No major stakeholder shall be excluded from these negotiations.
5. The all-inclusive transitional government shall adopt a transitional charter, including all necessary measures for economic stabilization, and recovery, as well as finalize the national dialogue processes to determine the future of Ethiopia. The interim administration shall end its mandate by organizing ‘free, fair, and credible’ elections.
6. As the on-going civil war has destroyed the economy of our country and millions are facing starvation, we call upon the international community to support the new transitional arrangement by providing diplomatic, financial, and material supports for the workings of the new transitional government so as to ensure security as well as the wellbeing of our citizens.
In conclusion, OFC urge all Ethiopians, the international community, and the warring parties to hear our voice and cooperate in achieving durable peace and stability to salvage our country. In this regard, the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) strongly reiterates its support for any genuine and honest political solution that helps the redemption of Ethiopia.
Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC)
Finfinnee: 24 November 2021
