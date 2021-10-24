Funeral service Notice: Dear friends and family,Obbo Fekadu Megersa

Funeral service Notice : Dear friends and family,
We are very sad to inform you of the passing away of Obbo Fekadu Megersa Gudeta (1954-2021), Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
The funeral and burial service will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Church service starts at 10:30 am at Washington DC Metropolitan Oromo Seventh Day Adventist Church
Address: 6951 Carroll Avenue,
Takoma Park, MD 20912
Burial service starts at 1:45 pm
Address: Parklawn Cemetery
12800 Veirs mill Road
Rockville, MD 20853
We encourage all to support Obbo Fekadu Megersa’s family in this difficult time.
Family Bank info.: Routing No. 255071981; A/c: 2163201023, CapitalOneBank
Oromo Community organization
