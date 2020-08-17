#FreeOromia #FreeOromoPrisoners #OromoProtests
#Shaashamanneen itti muddaa jira!
#FreeOromia #FreeOromoPrisoners
#Buraayyuun itti muddaa jira: 11/12/213 sa’aa 10:15″
#FreeOromia #FreeOromoPrisoners #OromoProtests
#SULILTAA
#FreeOromia #FreeOromoPrisoners
The Attack On Oromo Nation By The Ethiopian Government Is An Attack On All Historically Subjugated Nations In Ethiopia! – https://t.co/a2ZXZpJoWQ pic.twitter.com/vr83rQMXCy
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) August 17, 2020
#Kombolchaa
==============
Harargee baha magaalaa kombolchaa yeroo amma sa’aa 10:00 Qeerroo finciilaa jira.
#Dammaqi_Oromoo
Qabsoo Dhaloonni itti waldabarsaa asiin ga’e hin sharafamus hin badus yeroosaa eggatee galma niga’a
Be the first to comment