Freedom: If the road of peace is closed, the road of gun will be opened.

In 2014-2016 Qerro and Qarre of Oromo standing together and making peaceful struggle and bringing change. The result they got from them was killing, imprisoning and the youth that brought change. The killing of Hachalu, the arrest of OLF and KFO leaders has been found.

Qerro and Qarre of Oromo didn’t give up. The struggle started in peace by changing the strategy and joining the Oromo Liberation Army is now an armed struggle.

A.L.H in the 1970s the Dargi army of Eritrean youths you have ties with Shabia, you are Shabi’s angels, those who kill, those who imprison and imprisoned and those who abroad started. Asmara city prison “Mariam Gimb” He started arresting and torturing him.

Because of this, Eritrean youths started fighting for their country by joining Shabi army. Shabia forces increased in a short period of time from defence to taking action. The army of Dergis Eritrea has liberated their country.

Just like Dergi the government of PP has ties with Oromo youths, you are shane’s messengers, those who kill, those who imprison, and those who release from prison are doing what we can’t do.

From this, Qerro and Qarre of Oromo have started to be armed by changing the strategy of peace struggle and taking military training. If the road of peace is closed the road of gun will be opened. From now on, the government has closed his head on the so called peaceful struggle. So it is mandatory for Oromo youths and girls to fight for their rights and to live freely and to live in freedom.

When the door of peace is closed, the door of violence will be open. Via: Dandana Bafkane