Free All Political Prisoners & Stop Politically Motivated Intimidations

Ethiopian government under the leadership of the Nobel Peace Prize winner Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, has started a new wave of imprisoning Human rights activists and political parties senior officials and members ahead of the coming election. Former OLA Commander and Senior OLF Official, Abdi Ragassa and Oromo rights activist Dereje Begi are a few of recentely detained political prisoners. Many youth are in different torture units like in the infamous #Maekalawi and in different concentration camps like the #Awash Military Base. Once, Ethiopia was praised for releasing all political prisoners up on a reform pushed & backed by the youth (commonly known as Qeerroo) movement that engulfed the country but unfortunately replaced by new thousands political prisoners as #election2020 is approaching.