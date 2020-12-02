Four aid workers killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray, sources say
NAIROBI/GENEVA (Reuters) – Four Ethiopian aid workers employed by two separate foreign organizations were killed in Tigray near the border with Eritrea last month during a war in the northern region, a humanitarian and a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.
The circumstances of their deaths were unclear, but they took place in one of four camps for Eritrean refugees, the sources told Reuters.
The aid organizations declined to comment because a communications blackout in Tigray meant relatives had not been reached nor the exact circumstances of their deaths verified.
The conflict is believed to have killed thousands of people in Tigray, sent more than 45,000 refugees fleeing to Sudan, and forced several hundred foreign aid workers to leave the region for safety reasons.
