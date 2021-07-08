Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma gave himself to police to start a prison sentence. He was sent to a jail near his house in KwaZulu-Natal region later Wednesday, according to his agency.

Police said they are ready to arrest this 79-year-old if he doesn’t give up the same day.

Mr Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison last week after he failed to take part in corruption investigation.

The ruling has not been seen in South Africa, finalizing Zuma’s arrest on Wednesday 22:00 GMT.

The time he was caught was revealed after Mr. Zuma refused to give up on Sunday.

′′ President Zuma decided to lead the arrest warrant,” said in his brief document.

His daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, later wrote on Twitter that her father ′′ is going to (jail) and his situation is very good “.

His fans got stuck in his house after he gave up on Wednesday.

Source. BBC