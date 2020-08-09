Just In:
Former Oromia President Lamma Magarsa, Milkesa, a Frond Tayiba Hassan has been fired/ removedm
Preliminary report reaching SR News desk says former #Oromia President #Lamma Magarsa, #Milkesa, and #Tayiba Hassan has been fired/ removed from the #Oromo #ProsperityParty (ODP/PP) executive committee.
It’s believed that these three individuals were spearheading the Oromo revolution that ends the three decades rule of #TPLF/EPRDF.
Our source also indicates #AbiyAhmed is likely to remove Lemma Megersa from the ministry of defense position and arrest him.
#Lamme is the man who stepped down from the party’s chairmanship to pave the way for #AbiyAhmed to become the country’s first Oromo Prime minister.
SR News
Ani PP ta’ee hin beeku. PP isa kam keessaa akka na ari’an anuu hin beeku. Dhiifama gaafatee ture kan jedhan soba guddaadha.
~ Obbo Lammaa Magarsaa
“Nama miseensa PP hin turre Koree Giddugaleessa PP irraa kaafnee jirra” news is probably #fakenews of the year
