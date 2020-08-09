Former Oromia President Lamma Magarsa, Milkesa, a Frond Tayiba Hassan has been fired/ removedm

Just In:

Preliminary report reaching SR News desk says former #Oromia President #Lamma Magarsa, #Milkesa, and #Tayiba Hassan has been fired/ removed from the #Oromo #ProsperityParty (ODP/PP) executive committee.

It’s believed that these three individuals were spearheading the Oromo revolution that ends the three decades rule of #TPLF/EPRDF.