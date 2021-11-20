Foreign powers are intervening in Ethiopia. They may only make the conflict worse.

The civil war has become internationalized — and all the more intractable

A destroyed tank lies on the side of the road south of Humera, in an area of western Tigray annexed by the Amhara region during the ongoing conflict, in Ethiopia on May 1, 2021. The war in Africa’s second most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)