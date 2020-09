FOR THE RECORD : Abiy Ahmed is Stuck in crime after crime against the Oromo people!

His name is Sisay Bekele (in the picture below). He was arrested by the Ethiopian government as part of the crackdown unleashed by the government of Abiy Ahmed against the Oromo people, following the assassination of a beloved Artist Hacaaluu Hundeessaa.

The court ordered his release on bail, but the police refused to implement the court order and kept him in prison.

His wife, also in the picture, passed away yesterday, 27 September 2020. She could not receive proper treatment because her husband’s bank account was blocked and their plea to enable it fell on deaf ears.

As her health deteriorated, Sisay pleaded to enable his bank account for her treatment. His plea remained unheard. He was denied even to see her and say goodbye to his wife.

This is very painful!