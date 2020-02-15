For a discussion, have a say please:- Mobility of capital and labour in Ethiopia!

Mobility of capital and labour (people) is corner stone of many states and federations. This is to mean the ease of moving money/investment from place to place, and movement of people seeking jobs from place to place without any hindrance.

In the past in Ethiopia, mobility of people was from the north to the south in one direction. There was not much capital mobility but there was resource extraction from the south to the north.

In every index, the south always loses. The two towns mentioned in the image are practically an isolated Abyssinian settlements. Abyssinians have their owns schools, they use their own language, they pay little tax to the state and they hire only their kinds. This is a result of north to south migration and settlement. Now, in the eyes of many the settlers, it is the right question to demand these towns to be separately administered or included in different state than Oromiyaa. The blame is squarely on OPDO. In early 1990s when OLF was in transitional government, it pursued an aggressive policies to change the profile of these towns. When it was pushed out by TPLF, the OPDOs did not bother much, and in fact handed over Harar, Dirreedawaa, Moyyale and Finfinnee. States can’t prevent people from coming to their territory from anywhere in the country. However, they have the right to implement policies that screen people based on set criteria, for example for skilled and unskilled job seekers coming to their state. One can read examples from elsewhere: Canada and India. Oromiyaa should do exactly the same as Canada and India. Uncontrolled mobility is great for Abyssinians, bad for Oromos at least for now. Amharas and urban settlers want to have access to jobs and resources in Oromiyaa without any restrictions. That directly jeopardizes the interest of Oromos and Oromiyaa. The only way we can prevent more ”Nazareth”, ”Debrezeyit” and ”Addis Ababa”.is to get involved heavily and regulate the job market both skilled and unskilled. Any kind of jobs within the state’s territory, whether it is federal, state, private or NGO must be regulated by the state. Oromiyaa can shed the burden of uncontrolled migration to its territory simply by adopting strong Afaan Oromoo only policy. That will also help its unemployed youth tap into job market without the need to compete with aliens who would not speak the language of the state. Of course this needs a comprehensive labour policy. The current one is shit, absolutely garbage Biyya Oromiyaa