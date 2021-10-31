Footage of OLA taking control of major town in Wollo Special Zone, Kammisse.

October 31, 2021

Footage of OLA taking control of major town in Wollo Special Zone, Kammisse.

‘We’re winning’-Comical Ali.
The former Iraqi Information Minister (real name: Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf) secured his name in Internet infamy when he appeared regularly during the 2003 Iraqi Invasion to confidently deny the American surge into Baghdad and U.S. military success in general — sometimes with American tanks as his backdrop.
Similar experience has been happening in Ethiopia right now.

Galaanaa Gaaromsaa – Wal Agarra – New Ethiopian Oromo Music Video 2021 (Official Video )

OMN – Oduu Ijoo ( Onk 31,2021)

Tigray forces reach Kombolcha | Airstrikes on Agula town of Tigray

