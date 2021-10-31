Footage of OLA taking control of major town in Wollo Special Zone, Kammisse.

Footage of OLA taking control of major town in Wollo Special Zone, Kammisse.https://t.co/3m0oo2iwd9 — Rashid Abdi (@RAbdiAnalyst) October 31, 2021

If @MapEthiopia is right, then PM Abiy has more worries than Dessie or Kombolcha, as the Tigrayan Defence Forces advance South. Look at the areas apparently under #Oromo Liberation Army control marked in green pic.twitter.com/5lJejxP7C7 — Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) October 31, 2021

Confirmed: Kombolcha has fallen, courtesy of #TDF. Kamisee, Sanbatee, and Caffaa towns are now in the hands of #WBO. #Hanga_abbaa_biyyumamaatti! — Tsegaye Ararssa (@RArarssa) October 31, 2021

Visual confirmation of OLA forces entering the city of Kammisse. @RAbdiAnalyst @MapEthiopia https://t.co/G55hoR5glI — Waaqa take me (@OroFLEX) October 31, 2021

‘We’re winning’-Comical Ali.

The former Iraqi Information Minister (real name: Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf) secured his name in Internet infamy when he appeared regularly during the 2003 Iraqi Invasion to confidently deny the American surge into Baghdad and U.S. military success in general — sometimes with American tanks as his backdrop.

Similar experience has been happening in Ethiopia right now.

Galaanaa Gaaromsaa – Wal Agarra – New Ethiopian Oromo Music Video 2021 (Official Video )

OMN – Oduu Ijoo ( Onk 31,2021)

Tigray forces reach Kombolcha | Airstrikes on Agula town of Tigray