Flowers rot in farms amid KQ, Ethiopia freight wars

By OTIATO GUGUYU

(Theeastafrican)–Flower farmers in Kenya are being forced to throw away a quarter of their produce due to a drop in airline traffic in the wake of restrictions imposed on rival carriers to protect Kenya Airways.

Kenya Flower Council (KFC), the lobby for large-scale flower farms, says they need freight capacity of at least 5,000 tonnes a week against the 3,500 tonnes available.

The government has been reluctant to allow Ethiopian Airlines, for instance, to increase its capacity from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“On average our members are dumping flowers equivalent to 25 percent of their produce because of the limited cargo capacity,” said Clement Tulezi, chief executive of the Kenya Flower Council.

“It’s unfortunate that this is happening when we have increased orders from our major markets in Europe and elsewhere.”

Europe accounts for nearly 70 percent of Kenya’s cut flower exports and the limited cargo capacity and high freight costs are making it difficult for Kenya to serve this market, threatening thousands of jobs.

#Ethiopia: PVH Corp. says it will officially shut down its manufacturing unit located in #Hawassa Industrial Park on 25 November 2021

PVH Corp. the #US based clothing retailer that owns brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Warner’s, Olga and True & Co, attributed its decision to “speed and volatility of the escalating situation” in Ethiopia.

In a statement it released subsequent to the announcement PVH Corp said: “PVH has worked for over five years with government, civil society and business partners in Ethiopia to make the Hawassa Industrial Park a leader in inclusive development. We are proud of the work we have done there. We continue to work with our local and international partners to develop a sustainable and scalable business there that benefits the workers and the surrounding communities, economies and environment. PVH remains committed to its third-party manufacturing partners in Hawassa Industrial Park.”

