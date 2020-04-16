Flashback: WHO’s Tedros was accused of covering up cholera outbreaks in Ethiopia

by Carly Ortiz-Lytle he director-general of the World Health Organization had been accused of covering up three cholera epidemics that occurred in Ethiopia while he was the health minister.A global health expert first leveled the accusations against Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in 2017 during the election of the WHO’s next director-general, according to a 2017 New York Times story .Tedros denied the allegations against him, describing them as part of a wider “smear campaign” against his candidacy by the rival campaign of Dr. David Nabarro. He said he was “not surprised at all but quite disappointed” by the allegations.An adviser to Nabarro, Lawrence Gostin, said he brought attention to Ethiopia’s history of allegedly covering up cholera epidemics and said the WHO “might lose its legitimacy” if it is run by someone who failed to “speak truth to power,” according to the“Dr. Tedros is a compassionate and highly competent public health official,” he said. “But he had a duty to speak truth to power and to honestly identify and report verified cholera outbreaks over an extended period.”

Tedros was appointed as Ethiopia’s health minister in 2005 and served until 2012, when he was appointed foreign minister. In that time, Ethiopia didn’t officially record any outbreaks of cholera in 2006, 2009, and 2011. Instead, they were recorded as cases of “acute watery diarrhea,” a symptom of cholera, according to the New York Times.

However, international investigators testing patient samples found the bacteria that causes cholera.

The WHO’s leadership has been criticized by President Trump for being “China-centric” amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The WHO vocally opposed Trump’s decision to impose limitations on travel to China in late January. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has credited this decision with helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.