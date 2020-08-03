Finfinnee: Video of Seftegna,Hacaaluun du’eera jawaartu hafa jedhu!!

August 3, 2020

Here is the video: “ጀዋር! እስር ቤት! በስባሽ ነው!”

“Jawar! Mana hidhaatti Tortora”

Abiy Ahmed kaleessa daandiiwwan Finfinnee irratti akkas jedhichisiisaa oole


የትግራይ ክልል ምክር ቤት መልስ እና የቄሮ የትራንስፖርት ዕቀባ

KMN:- AUG. 02/2020 special English program

