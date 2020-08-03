Finfinnee: Video of  Seftegna,Hacaaluun du’eera jawaartu hafa jedhu!!

Here is the video: “ጀዋር! እስር ቤት! በስባሽ ነው!”

“Jawar! Mana hidhaatti Tortora”

A video clip from Addis Ababa!

“ሀጫሉ ሞቷል ጃዋር ይቀራል”

“Haacaaluu is dead. Jawar is not yet ( he is next)”

—————-

This is the ultimate moral bankruptcy!

Ato Abiy’s political vision is the source of such crises!

Solution: Civil disobedience! pic.twitter.com/jIwhp2eopI

— Hᴇɴᴏᴋ G. Gᴀʙɪsᴀ (@henokgabisa) August 3, 2020