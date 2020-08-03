Finfinnee: Video of Seftegna,Hacaaluun du’eera jawaartu hafa jedhu!!
Here is the video: “ጀዋር! እስር ቤት! በስባሽ ነው!”
“Jawar! Mana hidhaatti Tortora”
Abiy Ahmed kaleessa daandiiwwan Finfinnee irratti akkas jedhichisiisaa oole
A video clip from Addis Ababa!
“ሀጫሉ ሞቷል ጃዋር ይቀራል”
“Haacaaluu is dead. Jawar is not yet ( he is next)”
—————-
This is the ultimate moral bankruptcy!
Ato Abiy’s political vision is the source of such crises!
Solution: Civil disobedience! pic.twitter.com/jIwhp2eopI
— Hᴇɴᴏᴋ G. Gᴀʙɪsᴀ (@henokgabisa) August 3, 2020
የትግራይ ክልል ምክር ቤት መልስ እና የቄሮ የትራንስፖርት ዕቀባ
KMN:- AUG. 02/2020 special English program
Be the first to comment