FINFINNEE: The city is not just Megacity, it is a huge problem for the country’s equitable, balanced and steadfast development!!

It is getting worse…it used to be about 60%, now 75% of country’s investment (by number and capital) over the last year is registered in ”Addis Ababa”. The city is not just Megacity, it is a huge problem for the country’s equitable, balanced and steadfast development. It is a hindrance to fair distribution/redistribution of capital, labour and production in the federation. It is anti-federalist and anti-devolution city. It is a total disaster.

The demographic and economic gap between ”Addis Ababa” and the next biggest city (Adaamaa/Mekele/Diredhawaa) has grown even wider over the last two years.

No federal country have Primate city (a city that is disproportionately bigger than its second largest rival in the country). ”Addis Ababa” is among top five biggest primate cities on the world, all four are from unitary countries. Federal countries actively discourage the creation of primate cities.This is exactly why they changed their capital cities: Brazil, Nigeria,USA, Australia etc have changed their capital cities to discourage primate city creation and encourage more equitable and fair distribution of urbanization, industrialisation, investment and labour. It will only get worse as the regime is pumping more money into this city. It will create more disaster for this federation. Biyya Oromiyaa

Urban layers of political rupture: the ‘new’ politics of Addis Ababa’s megaprojects – https://t.co/4ts5T4VTIn pic.twitter.com/kw2jZP42V3 — Kichuu (@kichuu24) June 5, 2020

Mirgi maamilaa eeggamuutu irra jira!

Ferhan Abdulselam

