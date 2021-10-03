Finfinnee/ Oromiyaa/Ethiopia! Carraan Oromoo ammas sanuma!
The battle of the battle
In the capital city of Ethiopia Addis Ababa or Finfine, youth demonstrated and killed.
There is a big violence in the city which has been cut off from the internet and demanding that the development of the politics should be built with justice.
ODUU fi Odeefannoo Irreecha Hora Arsadii irraa Ammaa nu gahee, October
Hatti tenyaa dhugaa jirtuu dubatee
Haccee koo dhugaa jete
Salaalee Laga Mogor Erecha
ጀ/ል አበባው ምን ነካው??
Maal jechaa jiruu??
Be the first to comment