Finfinnee/ Oromiyaa/Ethiopia! Carraan Oromoo ammas sanuma!

October 3, 2021

Finfinnee/ Oromiyaa/Ethiopia! Carraan Oromoo ammas sanuma!

The battle of the battle
In the capital city of Ethiopia Addis Ababa or Finfine, youth demonstrated and killed.
There is a big violence in the city which has been cut off from the internet and demanding that the development of the politics should be built with justice.

ODUU fi Odeefannoo Irreecha Hora Arsadii irraa Ammaa nu gahee, October

Hatti tenyaa dhugaa jirtuu dubatee

Haccee koo dhugaa jete

Salaalee Laga Mogor Erecha

ጀ/ል አበባው ምን ነካው??

Maal jechaa jiruu??

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.