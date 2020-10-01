Finfinne, Oromia, Ethiopia: Update from Qaliti Prison!

Update from Qaliti Prison Today

We visited Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba, Hamza Borana and Shemsuddin Taha at Qaliti prison. The following is Jawar Mohammed’s message from prison.

“The allegations against us is not about Jawar Mohammed, Bekele Gerba , OFC, OLF, nor about a crime committed. We are all political prisoners; it is all about making the Oromo cause on trial. Oromo Nationalism & Oromo Narrative is on trial.