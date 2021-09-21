Fighting Update From Gondar and Dessie Front September 21, 2021 Coup in Sudan – Tigray Ethiopia Fighting Update From Gondar & Dessie Front TDF – ENDF – Dessie – Gondar -Addis Zemen – OLA – Sudan Related Related Posts TDF Entered Dessie; Fierce Fighting UnderwayTDF Entered Dessie; Fierce Fighting Underway TDF | Berhale | ENDF | Turkey | UAE… Ethiopia Civil War battlefield updateEthiopia Civil War battlefield update Military and Foreign Affairs Network ETHIOPIA ON FIRE, the implosion… Ethiopia - TDF - GondarEthipoia: TDF - Gondar TDF Entered Dessie - Abiy Seeking International Support to Resolve Tigray…
Be the first to comment