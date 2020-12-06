Fighting reported among Ethiopian troops in Somalia – as Tigrayans disarmed

December 6, 2020
Fighting reported among Ethiopian troops in Somalia – as Tigrayans disarmed

There are a variety of sources that have reported this story in a variety of ways.

These include a Kenyan minister and a general in Somalia.

There are reported to have been around 20 deaths in the fighting

It is in line with a trend reported by Rashid Abdi on 13 November.

It is also very much in line with the treatment of Tigrayans in other fields – like Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethnic profiling.

Very sad. Very discriminatory.

Maqaa alshabaab lolla jedhuun waraanni AMISOM Kan gamtaa Afriikaa moggaafame somaaliyaatti bobba’uun ni yaadatama! Akkasuma itoopiyaan biyya somaaleetti warra waraana ergan keessaa tokko turte! Haata’u malee erga lolli Tigiraay irratti banamee waraanni itoopiyaa nagaa eegsisuuf somaaliyaatti ergamee ture bakka 2tti wal qooduun somaaliyaatti Wal haleele

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.