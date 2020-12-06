Fighting reported among Ethiopian troops in Somalia – as Tigrayans disarmed

There are a variety of sources that have reported this story in a variety of ways.
These include a Kenyan minister and a general in Somalia.
There are reported to have been around 20 deaths in the fighting
It is in line with a trend reported by Rashid Abdi on 13 November.
It is also very much in line with the treatment of Tigrayans in other fields – like Ethiopian Airlines.
Ethnic profiling.
Very sad. Very discriminatory.
UPDATE: A deadly shooting has started earlier on Sunday inside Ethiopian military base in #Halgan town of Somalia after #ENDF troops attempted to disarm some of their fellow soldiers, causing untold casualties – Residents told Shabelle Media pic.twitter.com/gaK1H7UiB7
— Shabelle Media Network (@ShabelleMedia) December 6, 2020
#UPDATE: Heavy fighting broke out between #Ethiopian troops and other soldiers from its #Tigray region serving in #Somalia. Sunday’s clash erupted inside a military base in #Halgan town after #Tigrayan troops refused to be disarmed. 200-300 Tigrayans’ weapons removed in #Somalia https://t.co/ejALxLNXHK pic.twitter.com/oqLKa5bP8Z
— Live From Somalia (@Tuuryare_Africa) December 6, 2020
Any confirmation of this report? https://t.co/e7wO09sCrT
— Martin Plaut (@martinplaut) December 6, 2020
Be the first to comment