Fighting reported among Ethiopian troops in Somalia – as Tigrayans disarmed

There are a variety of sources that have reported this story in a variety of ways.

These include a Kenyan minister and a general in Somalia.

There are reported to have been around 20 deaths in the fighting

It is in line with a trend reported by Rashid Abdi on 13 November.

It is also very much in line with the treatment of Tigrayans in other fields – like Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethnic profiling.

Very sad. Very discriminatory.