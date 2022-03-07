Fighting on Tigray Eritrea border – Fano coordinator Mezgabu killed -Amir Aman AP journalist

Four people have died in a protest that occurred in Motta.

A war has been said that there was a fight in Motta town after a collision between the government and Fano forces in the Amhara region.

Four people died in a suicide bombing between the security forces of Mota town in Gojam region of Amhara region and Fano militia, according to the administration of that city.

The city administration has released a statement saying that the collision was behind groups named Fano.

The collusion is reported that they are still going on.

Nj. Ogaadenia media Disagreements between the police forces of Amhara region and the Fano militia occurred in #Motana area. It has been reported that there was a lot of losses and injuries were reported by the Fano army commander in Motana area. Hundreds of protesters among the Fano supporters of Agaas are protesting while they blocked the roads. Nj. Ogaadenia media