Fighting broke out between Eritrea’s forces in Tigray region and Abiy forces

The clashes between the two forces began last Sunday in the town of Adigrat, where troops reportedly clashed over tanks belonging to ENDF Eritrean troops wanted to take them to Eritrea, but were blocked by the Ethiopian military.

However, reports from Agas indicate that heavy fighting is still going on, and neither Ethiopia nor Eritrea is yet to comment on the matter.

-BASHIR HASHI YUSSUF