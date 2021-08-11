Fierce Fighting Between TDF and Amhara’s Forces -Alliance of 2 Other Groups with TDF August 11, 2021 Fierce Fighting Between TDF and Amhara’s Forces -Alliance of 02 Other Groups with TDF Oromo liberation army now in alliance with Tigray forces #ETHIOPIA #OLF #OLA #TPLF #TIGRAY Ethiopia troops have raped of girls women in Tigray – Bahrdar has declared curfew Related Related Posts Intense fighting going on between Benishangul Forces and Ethiopia Amhara ForcesIntense fighting going on between Benishangul Forces and Ethiopia Amhara Forces ብልፅግና ተወጥራለች | KELLO… Fighting broke out between Eritrea’s forces in Tigray region and Abiy forcesFighting broke out between #Eritrea’s Shabia party forces in tigray region & Abiy forces because… TDF Claims against Amhara Forces-TDF Soldiers Spotted in Afar regionTDF Claims against Amhara Forces-TDF Soldiers Spotted in Afar region 1. Fierce Fighting on Southern…
Be the first to comment