Fierce Fighting Between TDF and Amhara’s Forces -Alliance of 2 Other Groups with TDF

August 11, 2021

Fierce Fighting Between TDF and Amhara’s Forces -Alliance of 02 Other Groups with TDF

Oromo liberation army now in alliance with Tigray forces #ETHIOPIA #OLF #OLA #TPLF #TIGRAY

Ethiopia troops have raped of girls women in Tigray – Bahrdar has declared curfew

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.