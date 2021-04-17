Federalizimiin sab-daneessa kijibaa warri Bilxiginnaa nutti afuuftu isa alaabaa lummuxxi qabatee dhufaa jiru ta’usaa mallattoon kana caalu hinjiru.
BREAKING NEWS:
There is a war that has been confirmed today in Ataye town of Wollo, which is part of the Amhara region but the Oromia ethnic group are still fighting. The war between the special army of Amharas and Oromia ‘ has been very strong this afternoon, the Oromo civilians have defended themselves from the special Amhara army known as, ‘ liu hail ‘, while they have a lot of losses.The Amhara army gave fire to the city and they are burning houses and the whole city.A lot of people died in ‘the war between both sides’ and the situation is getting worse.
This picture below is Ataye town of Wollo region, the Oromo civilians have broken the Amhara army who attacked the city as they told us where they are.
17th April – Unpacking ethnicity and conflict in Ethiopia: Dr.
Tsegaye R Ararssa
For months now Ethiopia has been in the headlines largely because of the conflict in Tigray to the north of the country. In trying to understand the roots of the conflict it is suggested that some of the country’s tensions lie in part due to the many ethnic groups and nations that are brought together under one national flag. Beyond Tigray, another part of the country that has seen some fighting is the Oromo. To explain the complexities of ethnicity in Ethiopia, we spoke to Melbourne-based Oromo Law Scholar Dr. Tsegaye R Ararssa.
