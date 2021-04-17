Federalizimiin sab-daneessa kijibaa warri Bilxiginnaa nutti afuuftu isa alaabaa lummuxxi qabatee dhufaa jiru ta’usaa mallattoon kana caalu hinjiru.

For months now Ethiopia has been in the headlines largely because of the conflict in Tigray to the north of the country. In trying to understand the roots of the conflict it is suggested that some of the country’s tensions lie in part due to the many ethnic groups and nations that are brought together under one national flag. Beyond Tigray, another part of the country that has seen some fighting is the Oromo. To explain the complexities of ethnicity in Ethiopia, we spoke to Melbourne-based Oromo Law Scholar Dr. Tsegaye R Ararssa.