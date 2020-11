Fact News!: The ABIYI Thousands of troops crossed to Sudan to save their lives when overrun by #BraveTigrayForces .

Always cause Wins , #TIGRAY fights for justice while Ethiopian troops for ABIYI personal interest. As had hadn’t been the Badime tragedy Not enough, Oromos & others should not die again for the war not theirs.

Lairs!!!!

ከመከላከያ የተሰጠ ጋዜጣዊ መግለጫ