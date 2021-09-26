Faajii ko faajii bilisummaa ebba WBO guyyaa har’aa irratti!!!

September 26, 2021

Faajii ko faajii bilisummaa ebba WBO guyyaa har’aa irratti.

 

My friend asked me ′′ Do you trust Abiy Ahmed?”
′′ I didn’t believe it!” I said.
′′ Why?” he said?”
′′ Since he is a politician, he has destroyed his promise!”
We haven’t seen any one saying equality, justice, democracy, human rights will be respected but we haven’t yet seen one. The only war we expected from the change is the one who saved the people, the one who exposes the people for evil, suffering and hunger. The process of the war is clear. It is useless to expect that it will end with victory. When the army departs from Tigray completely, the hope of victory has advised.
Nowadays, this is my true stand before it is decreased. My people have never been rulers but people!

Abebe Gellaw??????

Oromo Oromiyaa

