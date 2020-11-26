European Parliament resolution on the situation in Ethiopia

24.11.2020 B9‑0385/2020 149k 47k

MOTION FOR A RESOLUTION

with request for inclusion in the agenda for a debate on cases of breaches of human rights, democracy and the rule of law

pursuant to Rule 144 of the Rules of Procedure on the situation in Ethiopia

(2020/2881(RSP))

Katrin Langensiepen, Michèle Rivasi, Bronis Ropė, Francisco Guerreiro, Tineke Strik, Monika Vana, Heidi Hautala, Hannah Neumann, Pierrette Herzberger‑Fofana

on behalf of the Verts/ALE Group

Fabio Massimo Castaldo