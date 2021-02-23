EU urges Ethiopia to lift Tigray ‘blackout’

By EUOBSERVER

(euobserver)—The EU has urged Ethiopia to let the international community see what it is doing in its Tigray region after four months of civil war and reports of atrocities. “Some 80 percent of Tigray’s population is unreachable … it’s a complete blackout,” EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said in Brussels Monday, following a fact-finding mission to the conflict zone by Finland. There must be “full and immediate access”, Borrell said.