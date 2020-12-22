EU to increase humanitarian funding to address the Tigray situation. The European Union announced that it will increase the humanitarian funding to 23.7 million Euros to address the urgent humanitarian crisis linked to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

According to a statement released by the union, Tigray is on the edge of a humanitarian catastrophe which risks destabilizing the whole neighbourhood.

The money will be divided amongst Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya to address the increase in humanitarian needs.

“Humanitarian partners working in Ethiopia will receive an extra €18.8 million and €2 million will go to Sudan to help with the influx of refugees from Tigray. In addition, €2.9 million will be mobilized to address the fast deteriorating food security situation of refugees in Kenya,” read the statement.

The funds will serve to provide food, water and medical care to the internally displaced population in the Tigray region where some six million people live. While in Sudan and Kenya it will serve to support the refugees who fled the restive region in northern Ethiopia.

“In Ethiopia, the new additional funding will seek to urgently replenish and pre-position life-saving goods and equipment, provide life-saving services such as water and health, and enhance treatment for malnutrition. This brings total humanitarian support for Ethiopia in 2020 to €63.2 million.” EU funding report reads.

“In Sudan, to respond to the spill-over effect of the Tigray crisis, an additional €2 million to support refugees will be distributed, bringing the total EU aid for Sudan in 2020 to €67.5 million.” The report continued.

“In Kenya, €2.9 million in additional funding will help address the deteriorating situation of refugee camps in the country, which are facing a major food security crisis. This brings total humanitarian support for Kenya in 2020 to €17.9 million.” It added.

The EU already gave 4 million Euros to support Ethiopian refugees fleeing the Tigray conflict brings the total EU humanitarian aid for Sudan to €67.5 million in 2020. Source:SRN