EU to deploy observer mission in Ethiopia elections

According to the press release, this was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy the Spanish Josep Borrell during a meeting in this capital with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Borrell congratulated the PM for winning the Nobel Peace Prize-2019 and said that the continental political community, as the largest ally of Ethiopia, will support the ongoing reforms in the country, which have been occurring since April 2018.

Ahmed, meanwhile, commented that the government works on opening a democratic space, boosting economic investment and increasing life quality, among many other aspects, with the purpose of promoting the country’s integral growth.

He noted that Ethiopia will maintain its political management to guarantee peace and security in East Africa, particularly in the known African Horn.

Borrell arrived in this capital in a delegation of 20 EU commissioners, led by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who participated yesterday in a commission meeting with the African Union.

According to the press release, the Argentine nationalized politician will travel from Addis Ababa to Khartoum, capital of Sudan, where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the Sovereign Council President, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Likewise, he will meet up with foreign ministers of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda, which are member countries of the East African Intergovernmental Authority for Development.