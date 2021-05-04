EU : There is no Political and Economically relationship with Dictator, Abiy Ahmed Ali!!

May 4, 2021

Thanks EU, there is no Political and Economically relationship with Dictator, Abiy Ahmed Ali regime is International criminal and War Crimes money part of the Country including Oromia.

ሰበር
የአማራ ክልል ፖሊስ ኮሚሽነር የነበሩት አበረ አዳሙ ማረፋቸው ተሰማ
ባለፈው ሳምንት ከአማራ ክልል ፖሊስ ኮሚሽነርነት ስልጣናቸው ተነስተው በሌላ የተተኩት አበረ አዳሙ ዛሬ መሞታቸው ነው የተነገረው።
ኮሚሽነር አበረ አዳሙ ዛሬ ጠዋት የህመም ስሜት ተሰማኝ ብለው ወደ ሆስፒታል ከሄዱ በኋላ ማረፋቸው ታውቋል።
በጉዳዩ ላይ መንግስስተም ሆነ ቤተሰቦቹ እስካሁን ያሉት ነገር የለም።

