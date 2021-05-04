EU : There is no Political and Economically relationship with Dictator, Abiy Ahmed Ali!!

Thanks EU, there is no Political and Economically relationship with Dictator, Abiy Ahmed Ali regime is International criminal and War Crimes money part of the Country including Oromia.

Ethiopia: Statement by the High Representative Josep Borrell on the cancellation of the Election Observation Mission – https://t.co/F6F9UKQ4cA pic.twitter.com/XU1PRs2Bzo — Kichuu (@kichuu24) May 3, 2021

ሰበር

የአማራ ክልል ፖሊስ ኮሚሽነር የነበሩት አበረ አዳሙ ማረፋቸው ተሰማ

ባለፈው ሳምንት ከአማራ ክልል ፖሊስ ኮሚሽነርነት ስልጣናቸው ተነስተው በሌላ የተተኩት አበረ አዳሙ ዛሬ መሞታቸው ነው የተነገረው።

ኮሚሽነር አበረ አዳሙ ዛሬ ጠዋት የህመም ስሜት ተሰማኝ ብለው ወደ ሆስፒታል ከሄዱ በኋላ ማረፋቸው ታውቋል።