Ethiopia’s transition is dead, dialogue vital – Payton Knopf, Deputy to US HoA Envoy Jeffrey Feltman

May 6, 2021

“We have seen a really fundamental shift in the security and political environment in Ethiopia, the most fundamental shift since the Prime Minister came to power in 2018 that has involved the escalation of violence, substantial closing of political space, and a number of other issues that have called into question the reform agenda. Ethiopia’s transition as originally envisioned when Prime Minister Abiy came to power is really dead. Every major opposition figure or voice of dissent against Abiy is now in prison, and that is really the opposite of what we want to see.”
Payton Knopf, Deputy to US Envoy for Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman. Knopf is part of the delegation currently visiting Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Sudan.

