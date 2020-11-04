Ethiopia’s Tigray region bans flights from airspace

by Reuters

DDIS ABABA, Nov 4 (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Tigray region has banned flights from its airspace, after the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered a military response against the region, it said on a statement broadcast on television.

The region also said that the Northern Command of the federal military, which is stationed in the region, had defected to its side. There was no immediate comment from the federal military on the claim. (Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

The U.S. and UK embassies calls for an immediate de-escalation of the current situation in Tigray and a measured response by both sides. They strongly encourage all parties to prioritize civilians’ safety and security.

Report reaching us from Makele says, Ethiopian military’s Northern command has refused to obey Abiy’s order to attack the Tigray administration and the military stands with the people of the Tigray.

This move is a blow for Abiy administration; however, the risk is now high that he may request Eritrea for support to attack the Tigray region.

Our sources also confirm that the TPLF administration is now in full control of the Tigray region.

SR News

