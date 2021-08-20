Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy’s government of blocking aid

It noted that aid trucks have been unable to leave the town of Semera in the neighbouring Afar region – currently the only accessible land route into Tigray.

The United Nations has separately told the BBC more than 100 aid trucks are stuck on this route.

About 100 trucks of aid are needed in Tigray each day, yet just 320 have managed to reach the region since the end of June, a UN spokesman told the BBC.

“At least two important aid organizations have already run out of food,” said Saviano Abreu from the UN humanitarian agency, Ocha.