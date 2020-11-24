Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: UN warns of war crimes as deadline looms

The commission said the group stabbed, bludgeoned and burned to death non-Tigrayan residents of the town of Mai-Kadra with the collusion of local forces.

Human rights group Amnesty International first highlighted reports of a massacre in Mai-Kadra, but was unable to confirm who was behind it, or exactly how many died.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party which controls Tigray, denied involvement, and called for an independent international investigation into the killings.

The conflict started after Ethiopia’s central government accused the TPLF of holding an illegal election and attacking a military base to steal weapons.

In response, Mr Abiy – a former Nobel Peace Prize winner – ordered a military offensive against forces in Tigray, accusing them of treason.

The TPLF sees the central government as illegitimate, arguing Mr Abiy does not have a mandate to lead the country after postponing national elections because of coronavirus.

What did the UN say?