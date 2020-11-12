Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: UN warns aid could run out

Al Sir Khalid, a commissioner for refugees in Sudan’s Kassala state, told the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme that some of those fleeing had walked for two or three days to escape “bombardment”, and that they included Ethiopian soldiers.

The UN supplies at least 600,000 people in Tigray with food relief on a regular basis and “assistance… is bound to be interrupted if the supplies are not restocked and if movement is not permitted”, Dr Sozi told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

Given that banks are closed in Tigray, she also warned of cash shortages affecting people’s ability to buy food.

But the UN is committed to staying “as long as our security can be reassured… we will go on as long as stocks are not exhausted”.

What is the latest on the fighting?

Getting information from the region is hard as roads have been blocked, the internet is down and telephone lines have been cut.