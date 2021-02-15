Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: ‘I lost my hand when a soldier tried to rape me’

“Some women have also reportedly been forced by military elements to have sex in exchange for basic commodities, while medical centres have indicated an increase in the demand for emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections, which is often an indicator of sexual violence in conflict.”

Three opposition parties in Tigray have said extra-judicial killings and gang rape had become “everyday practices”, also citing the case of a father forced to rape his daughter at gunpoint. A doctor and a member of a women rights group – both of whom wish to remain anonymous – told the BBC in January that between them they had registered at least 200 girls under the age of 18 at different hospital and health centres in Mekelle who said they had been raped.

Most of them said the perpetrators were wearing Ethiopian army uniforms – and afterwards they had been warned against seeking medical help. “They have bruises. Some are even gang-raped. One was constrained and raped for a week. She doesn’t even know herself. And there is no police, hence no justice at all,” the doctor said. The rights activist said: “We have also heard similar shocking stories of rape from other parts of Tigray. But because of transport issues we couldn’t help them. It’s so sad.”

Another medic working at a hospital in Mekelle said that recently five or six women a day have been coming to hospital seeking anti-HIV medication and emergency contraception relating to alleged rapes.

Weyni Abraha, who is from the Tigray women’s rights group Yikono (Enough) and was in Mekelle until the end of December, told the BBC that she believes rape is being used as a weapon in the war.

”Many women were raped in Mekelle. This is being done purposely to break the morale of the people, threaten them and make them give up the fight.”