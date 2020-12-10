Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: How a soldier survived an 11-hour gun battle

We went to the colonel who held the key to the storeroom where our weapons were kept. We told him to open it.



He refused, saying he did not have orders to do so. He was a Tigrayan, and we suspected he was part of the plan to attack us. Some soldiers argued with him to open the storeroom; others tried to break open the door. Eventually, we got our weapons. The TPLF forces were already shooting by now. We took up our positions, inside and outside the camp, using rocks, barrels, walls as shields. It was around 01:00 when the battle started. There was a distance of no more than 50m (164ft) between us and them. We killed more than 100 of them. They killed 32 of us. In my unit, one died and nine were wounded. Most of our deaths were caused by the Tigrayan soldiers who had defected to the other side.